City Clerk Heather Glaser is leaving the Malibu after almost a decade of service to the city.
Glaser will head to Mountain View, a city in Northern California, where she has been hired as city clerk. Malibu is currently searching for Glaser’s replacement.
Though many Malibuites may not have interacted with Glaser personally, all have been touched by her work: hers is the voice that guides the public through hours-long Zoom council meetings, the person in charge of keeping track of all city council candidate campaign filings—she has assisted in four local elections—and, in general, kept the city organized throughout her tenure. “She developed an online scheduling portal for Passport services, participated in the electronic records migration from LibertyNet to OnBase, and coordinated design and implementation of the City’s electronic agenda management software,” a statement on the city’s website said of Glaser.
Glaser declined to speak to The Malibu Times for this story.
According to her staff biography, Glaser was born and raised in Los Angeles, began her career working for Las Virgenes Municipal Water District and was hired as Malibu’s Deputy City Clerk in 2012. She became official City Clerk in 2016.
City Manager Reva Feldman announced at the Monday, March 22, city council meeting that Glaser was moving on. Feldman said she was sad “[Malibu’s] beloved city clerk” was leaving, describing Glaser as “an absolute joy to have on our staff.”
Multiple city council members also praised Glaser. Council Member Steve Uhring, who first met Glaser when he started his council run, said Glaser was “excellent.”
“She does a heck of a job,” he later added.
Council Member Bruce Silverstein also spoke highly of the clerk.
“Heather was the first city employee that I had the pleasure to deal with when I decided to run for this position,” Silverstein said at the meeting. “I’ve probably interacted with Heather more than any other member of the city staff and she has always been spot-on helpful and courteous and I’m really sorry to see her go.”
Mayor Pro Tem Paul Grisanti spoke of her skill in preparing staff reports for council meetings and Mayor Mikke Pierson said Glaser’s constant reminders about form due dates and deadlines were helpful.
“Thank you, thank you, Heather. You’ve been amazing. You’ve helped me so much,” Pierson said.
According to information provided by the City of Mountain View, Glaser will begin serving there on Monday, April 19, with an annual starting salary of $175,000.
In a prepared statement, Glaser said she was honored to serve as Mountain View’s next city clerk.
“With my long-standing values of transparency and neutrality, I look forward to continuing the mission of the City Clerk’s Office as we connect the Mountain View community with its local government,” she said.
In her capacity as Mountain View City Clerk, Glaser will “serve as the city’s election official, edit and maintain city code, act as the custodian of the city’s legislative history, administer oaths and affirmations, and execute city contracts and agreements,” among other duties.
Located in the San Francisco Bay Area, Mountain View plays headquarters to multiple major tech companies, including Google and LinkedIn. The city described its search for a clerk as “extensive;” it has been without an official clerk since November 2020.
