The nude body of a woman, described as being in her 30s, was found lying in the shallow waters of Malibu Lagoon at 12:47 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Juanita Navarro-Suarez wrote in a statement.
“Detectives have learned that Malibu/Lost Hills sheriff’s deputies responded to the lagoon regarding a ‘possible dead body’ call,” Navarro-Suarez wrote. “Upon their arrival, they located an unknown female in the lagoon and removed her from the water.”
Detectives have been searching the area for potential evidence. At the time The Malibu Times went to print, the woman’s cause of death remained undetermined and was pending examination by the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, according to Navarro-Suarez.
LA County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.
“The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time,” Navarro-Suarez said.
Anyone with information surrounding the woman’s death can call the Homicide Bureau at 323.890.5500. Those who wish to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800.222.8477.
