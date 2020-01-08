Malibu city officials are looking for community volunteers to help with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s (LAHSA) annual homeless count on Jan. 22.
“The federally mandated homeless count is crucial to providing accurate data from the field needed to inform funding, resources and activities to address homelessness across the county,” according to a city statement.
Mayor Karen Farrer said she hoped Malibu residents will join the many volunteers across the county.
“We can only make good policies and decisions when we have good information,” Farrer said in the city’s statement.
Data gathered from the homeless count helps service providers, policy makers, local governments, elected officials and other stakeholders better understand homeless populations in their respective cities. The City of Malibu uses this data in the implementation of its Homelessness Strategic Plan, according to information provided by the city.
Those interested in volunteering are asked to register in advance, but no previous experience is necessary. The count will begin at 7 a.m. at Malibu City Hall. According to city spokespeople, volunteers conduct the count from a vehicle and will not be directly interacting with homeless individuals.
