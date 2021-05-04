Three Malibu residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the week from April 27 to May 3, bringing the total number of confirmed cases among residents up to 416. It has been nine weeks since the last resident death due to the virus; the total number of Malibuites killed by COVID-19 remains seven. For every resident who’s fallen ill from the virus, more than 10 have been vaccinated—the total number of locals to receive the vaccine was 4,962, or close to half of those eligible (45.1 percent), as of April 23, the date of the latest available data. On Tuesday, May 4, LA County announced it would be moving into the “yellow tier” of reopening by Thursday, May 6, meaning more places—like bars that don’t serve food and saunas—would be permitted to operate indoors, with limited capacity and masking. Capacity will be expanded in many establishments already permitted to operate indoors. In total, nearly 13 million Californians are fully vaccinated, with another 6.1 million partially vaccinated.
Total Number of Malibuites Killed by COVID-19 Remains Seven
Emily Sawicki
