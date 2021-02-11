The electric vehicle company Tesla is coming to Cross Creek, as decided in a 3-2 vote by the Malibu Planning Commission on Monday, Feb. 1. The company will build a demonstration room at the Park at Cross Creek, the same shopping center that already has a Whole Foods and a Blue Bottle Coffee. The question at the commission’s hands was whether or not the room would be a showroom or a dealership.
“This is a visitor serving zone, CV-1, visitor serving,” Planning Commissioner John Mazza said. “It’s not a product-selling zone. Visitors come to Malibu for various reasons, but it ain’t to buy cars.”
Other meeting attendees spoke up with concerns about there not being enough space on site, while still others advocated for an approach more friendly to businesses who want to establish themselves in Malibu, especially because some in the community are still hurting economically from Woolsey.
Mazza and Planning Commissioner Kraig Hill voted against Tesla, but lost out to a majority that consisted of Planning Commissioners Jeff Jennings, David Weil and Dennis Robert Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.