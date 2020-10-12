Customers with accounts at the Bank of America (BOA) financial center at 29171 Heathercliff Road have been notified by mail that the location will be permanently closed effective Feb. 9, 2021.
The Point Dume branch at Point Dume Village first opened on Sept 6, 1968—52 years ago. The Point Dume branch had been experiencing temporary closures since the beginning of the coronavirus emergency.
BOA asks its Point Dume Branch customers to “Please visit one of our neighboring ATMs or utilize Online and Mobile Banking, all of which are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week” in a letter delivered to local customers this week.
Safe deposit box customers are asked to make an appointment to close out their safe deposit box by calling 626.463.2441 during regular business hours.
Bank of America still has one location in Malibu at the Malibu Colony Plaza—the Ralphs Center—which the bank indicated would remain open. The second-closest location, according to BOA’s letter, is at 5667 Kanan Road in Agoura Hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.