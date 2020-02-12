The California Coastal Commission will hold its monthly meeting this week at Long Beach City Hall from Wednesday, Feb. 12, to Friday, Feb. 14. Most Malibu-related agenda items will be concentrated on Thursday, Feb. 13.
On Thursday, the coastal commission will hear an appeal regarding an approved demolition and construction project of a single-family residence on Latigo Shore Drive.
According to the commission staff report, those appealing the approved project say it is not consistent with local coastal policies.
During its November 4, 2019 meeting, the Malibu Planning Commission approved a Coastal Development Permit (CDP) for the installation of a new gate at the entrance and alligator teeth (traffic spikes) at the exit of the public parking lot near Point Dume State Beach and Nature Preserve. The commission was set to hear an appeal of this decision on Thursday. However, during its most recent meeting on Monday, Feb. 10, Malibu City Council voted, 3-0, to withdraw the city’s CDP application. As of the time this publication went to print, this item was still on the Coastal Commission’s agenda.
On Friday, Feb. 14, the commission will hear a presentation on sea level rise adaptations and planning.
