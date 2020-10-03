According to a blockbuster LA Times report published last week, President Donald Trump out-fundraised former vice president Joe Biden in Malibu this summer. The president tallied a total of $336,645 in donations from the 90265 zip code, bolstered by Malibu donors such as Eva Stern, whom the LA Times described as a self-employed clinical social worker and who donated $125,000 to help the president’s re-election campaign, and donor William Price, who donated $103,600 toward Trump’s bid. The LA Times wrote that Price was retired.
The top Biden donor in Malibu was “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill, who donated $6,600 toward Biden’s campaign. The LA Times wrote that Biden held virtual campaign fundraisers with celebrities such as Jennifer Garner, Cyndi Lauper and Malibu’s own Cher.
In total, Trump raised $22.1 million in Los Angeles County by the end of August 2020.
The LA Times calculated and analyzed this data through campaign records filed with the Federal Election Commission. Donations to both the candidates’ personal campaign accounts, as well as affiliated political actions committees (PACs) such as Trump Make America Great Again and Biden Victory Fund, were counted in the data set. LA Times reporting did not include a total for the Biden campaign’s fundraising efforts across LA County this summer.
