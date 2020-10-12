The deadline for the 2020 U.S. Census was extended from Wednesday, Sept. 30, to Saturday, Oct. 31, according to a ruling by federal judge Lucy Koh of San Jose. Koh’s injunction is the latest in a series of legal battles surrounding the count this year, which have resulted in the period of data collection for the census shifting more than once.
That means Malibu residents have additional time to submit their census forms. As in years prior, Malibu has reported one of the lowest response rates in the country, according to data from the census. While the self-response rate statewide is 69.3 percent, Malibu’s self-response rate is just 41.6 percent.
The census is used to determine how federal funding is distributed and how much representation an area has in government—things like house seats.
Any Malibu residents who have yet to submit their census forms can do so by visiting 2020census.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.