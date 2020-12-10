Canadian rockstar Avril Lavigne, 36, recently bought a house overlooking Zuma Beach for $7.8 million, according to Variety. Her 63-acre property lies on a so-called “flag lot” (a rectangle-shaped lot with one long strip of property resembling a flag pole just large enough for a driveway extending off of it) with unobstructed ocean views.
The 3,500-square-foot single-story contemporary home was originally built in the ‘60s, but completely remodeled in recent years by Malibu developer and designer Scott Gillen.
Lavigne is best known for the hit single “Complicated” from her debut album “Let Go,” which went platinum six times and earned five Grammy nominations. She has performed on or had her music featured on well over 100 TV shows, recorded seven albums, made 30 music videos and released dozens of singles since 2002.
She previously owned an LA home in Sherman Oaks with her now ex-husband Chad Kroeger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.