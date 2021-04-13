A man armed with at least one firearm was arrested at Zuma Beach on Sunday, April 11.
Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station Watch Commander Sergeant Miller confirmed the arrest to The Malibu Times on Tuesday, April 13, but was not able to provide further details about the incident; other phone calls to the station went unanswered Tuesday.
On Monday evening, Malibu resident Danette Eilenberg posted on social media that the man, who had been wearing a heavy trench coat, had been following her at the beach and making lewd comments, attempting to convince her to get into his van parked near the beach. She called the sheriff’s department to report his aggressive behavior, Eilenberg wrote in the post, which she later shared with The Malibu Times.
“Within 15 minutes, three SUVs arrived and surrounded the suspect. A deputy called me today and informed me that this man had been carrying loaded weapons with additional rounds of ammunition under his trench coat and they also discovered he had rifles and several more rounds of ammunition in his van,” Eilenberg wrote.
In a later conversation with The Malibu Times, Eilenberg described the man as being in his early 30s with dirty blond hair and wearing sunglasses.
“I assumed initially he was homeless and had layered all his clothing, because it was bulky under his trench coat. I didn’t know it was because he was carrying all of these weapons,” Eilenberg said, adding that the man had been “Walking kind of strange ... his arms were straight out like he was trying to hold something in.”
This is a developing story.
