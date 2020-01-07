On Dec. 22, the Session of Malibu Pacific Church announced the resignation of Pastor Greg Hughes as head of staff. Joining the church, which was then called Malibu Presbyterian, in December 2000, Hughes has served as a senior pastor for 19 years. His final day will be Sunday, Feb. 9.
“Greg has expressed his desire to retire from Pastoral Ministry to explore other opportunities which God has in store for his future,” the Session of Malibu Pacific Church wrote in a statement.
Hughes’ father was also a Presbyterian pastor, having served for more than 40 years. According to his biography on the Malibu Pacific Church website, Hughes never wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps as an adolescent. His dream was to become a professional tennis player. He later changed his career ambitions after realizing that he preferred his studies in Christianity and world religions.
The Session described Hughes’ time at the church as one of dramatic change.
“He led us through a change in Presbytery, denomination and name. He was a pillar of strength and eloquent spokesman in the aftermath of the disastrous fire that destroyed the church building in 2007,” Session members wrote.
According to his biography, Hughes is a native southern Californian—he grew up in Newbury Park and spent time on the hills and beaches of Malibu.
He is a graduate of Westmont College (B.A.), Princeton Theological Seminary (M.Div.) and Samford University, Beeson Divinity School (D. Min.).
