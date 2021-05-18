New coronavirus cases per week in Malibu.jpg
Two Malibu residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the week from May 11-17, bringing the total number of Malibuties known to have contracted the virus to 426. Vaccination data was not updated in the past week, so it remained that about 5,700 Malibuites had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, although that number is likely higher. On Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the indoor mask mandate would not be lifted statewide until at least June 15, the date when full reopening is expected. Mask rules have been lifted in many states following updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

