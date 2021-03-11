Those words were used around the globe to describe the intense interview with Oprah Winfrey and former royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. On Monday, millions of Brits woke up to read the rags with those sizzling headlines.
The interview, which took place in a posh residence in Montecito (near Santa Barbara), was stunning for its candor.
Seated near American queen Ms. Oprah, who was pretty in pink with tumbling curly hair, Meghan was straightforward and composed.
She spoke about feeling “shut out” of the palace with no one to support her. She said how Harry felt “desperate” but hopeless to help. She even revealed how she had suicidal thoughts.
“I just thought I didn’t want to be here anymore,” the Duchess of Sussex said.
This was only made worse when a member of “The Firm” dared to ask what the color of the new baby’s skin might be (Meghan is bi-racial).
On Tuesday, the palace responded, writing, “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”
The good news is that the pregnant Duchess happily announced the sex of her baby and it’s a girl!
More good news goes to CBS, which grabbed a whopping, Superbowl-sized ratings share of more than 17 million viewers. Now, that’s royal!
Stay tuned for details because this Shakespearean drama will go on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.