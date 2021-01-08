Former standout UCLA Bruins men’s tennis player Martin Redlicki is now part of the Pepperdine Waves men’s tennis team’s coaching staff.
Redlicki, a NCAA doubles champion and former professional player, was announced to be a Waves volunteer assistant coach late last month.
Pepperdine head coach Adam Schaechterle said in a statement that Redlicki, 25, will offer valuable insight to the Waves players.
“Martin [Redlicki] reached the pinnacle of college tennis both individually and as a part of tremendous teams,” Schaechterle said. “He is passionate about college tennis and has a bright future as a young coach.”
The third member of Pepperdine’s coaching staff is assistant coach Tassilo Schmid, who is in his third year with the squad.
Redlicki earned a combined 207-60 record for both doubles and singles during his career as a Bruin from 2014-18. He nabbed the doubles championships in 2016 and 2018 and was named to the ITA Collegiate All-Star Team in 2016 and 2018. Redlicki also earned honors such as 2018 ITA National Player of the Year and 2018 ITA Scholar Athlete.
Redlicki, who earned his bachelor’s degree in communications and political science, finished college ranked No. 1 in singles. He was ranked top in doubles in 2016.
As a professional, Redlicki captured doubles crowns at the Lexington, Columbus Challenger and Tucson Futures tournaments. He won the singles title at Tucson Futures as well. Redlicki competed in the main draws of the 2016 and 2018 US Open championships and his career-high singles ranking was No. 381, while his career-high ranking in doubles was No. 187.
