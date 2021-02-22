Malibu singer/songwriter Trinity Rose—known for having performed locally at numerous public events and fundraisers as well as the Malibu High School talent show, Masque—recently earned recognition from the National YoungArts Foundation. The MHS student was awarded an honorable mention, the foundation’s second-highest honor, “for her caliber of artistic achievement” as a songwriter and musician.
The foundation offers the awards to teens in grades 10-12 in the categories of visual, literary and performing arts.
On top of a cash prize, Rose will have a mentorship opportunity to learn from professionals in her field as well as “exclusive creative and professional development support including a wide range of fellowships, residencies and awards; virtual and in-person presentation opportunities in collaboration with major venues nationwide; additional financial support; and access to YoungArts Post, a free, private digital network for YoungArts artists to connect, collaborate and learn about additional opportunities.”
