Malibu Times staff writer Genevieve Finn was recently selected by the US-Ireland Alliance as one of 12 Mitchell Scholars. She will pursue an MPhil in creative writing at Trinity College Dublin next September.
The Mitchell Scholarship is funded by the US-Ireland Alliance, which also hosts events such as the Oscar Wilde Awards and an annual Bad Robot event during Oscars’ Week, which is attended by several Malibu residents such as Roma Downey, Mark and Marilu Hamill, and Geraldine Gilliland.
Alongside the Rhodes, Marshall and Gates-Cambridge scholarships, the Mitchell is one of the most competitive postgraduate opportunities available to U.S. college graduates. It funds tuition, housing, flights and a monthly travel stipend for students to pursue one-year masters degrees at institutions throughout Ireland. This year, more than 450 students applied to the scholarship.
Finn was hired in June 2020, after graduating summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa from UCLA.
