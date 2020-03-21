In response to local need for increased news and information during the current COVID-19 pandemic, Malibu's only radio station, KBUU News, has expanded its news programming to include NPR news from LA's KCRW.
Local news programming continues from 7–9:30 a.m., with a few programs shifted around. News from NPR comes at the top and bottom of the hours, followed by KCRW News.
Full Malibu newscasts continue as usual on weekdays at 7 and 37 minutes after the hour. The California Report now airs just before the top of the hour.
KBUU has been given a special temporary authorization from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to rebroadcast these NPR programs from KCRW. The FCC authority extends into June, but can be renewed if the state of emergency continues.
KCRW General Manager Jennifer Ferro and chief engineer Steve Herbert dropped everything to get this done.
All of the community programmers' shows continue at their normal times—except the Friday surf music show. The Great Kahuna can still be heard Saturdays from 3–6 p.m.
KBUU can be heard west of the Civic Center on FM 99.1, and streams its audio to www.radiomalibu.net. Smart speakers can access the signal by saying "Play KBUU" or "Play KBUU-LP."
