Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Malibu residents attended the Malibu Farmers Market this weekend to purchase fresh fruit, veggies and eggs, all while staying six feet apart.
On March 14, the market announced on social media it planned to remain open during the COVID-19 outbreak in the same open air location, while adhering to the government’s recommendations of maintaining adequate personal space.
The market implemented a few protocols to ensure the health and safety of the vendors and customers, according to market organizers. Washing stations were installed in front of each vendor booth, tents were placed eight feet apart and the walkway was separated 60 feet across.
To prevent interaction, customers were not permitted to handle or touch any products and vendors handed customers their items wearing disposable gloves. The market has also suspended food sampling, entertainment and closed down the sit-down area of the market. Prepackaged food has been suspended at the moment.
Malibu Farmers Market Director Debra Bianco said the customers respected the social distance and six-feet-apart tape they placed on the ground.
“I think people should stay home and be safe, but if you need to go out and shop I think the farmers market is the safest place,” Bianco said. “People came out and they respected it. They came, they shopped and they left.”
The market is offering a home delivery service for hand-picked selected items. All products are free from preservatives or additives. Orders must be submitted by Friday at 9 a.m. for delivery on Sunday. There is a flat delivery fee of $25 and the service only available within Malibu city limits. Visit mfmtogo.square.site/s/shop.
More info on hours and dates can be found at cornucopiafoundation.net/farmers-market.
