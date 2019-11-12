You mean, like, “Terminator” for geriatrics? Wheelchairs, perhaps? Malibu actress Linda Hamilton says with a sly smile. Hard to believe the 64-year-old actress is reprising her role as Sarah Connor in the “Terminator: Dark Fate.” Also on board, Malibu’s ‘king of the world” James Cameron, who returns to the director’s seat as well as the man himself Arnold Schwarzenegger, the body building-actor-turned-governor-turned-sci-fi-actor once again. “Dark Fate” essentially picks up where T2 left off. As for those other sequels, they never existed and even the part played by central character John doesn’t make the cut.
Remember Hamilton’s killer arms? They’re back, too. She endured grueling, non-stop workouts 35 years ago and took twice as long to achieve the results at 64. You can be sure her guns are fully loaded and she looks as badass as ever. As for grannies with guns, Hamilton, a vocal supporter of anti-ageism in Hollywood, she has scored one FOR the team. Even though she the thought they were kidding at first, Hamilton says making the decision wasn’t all that difficult to make: “James called and then Arnold called and so here we are.”
It’s hard to believe that 35 years have gone since Cameron released his action-packed blockbuster.
In the latest version, the machines have taken over as our evil AI overlords who keep attempting various same-time traveling on the same time assassination plot.
At one point, Hamilton looks directly at the camera and says, “I’m still in this fight.” She’s also out to help Natalia Reyes, the tech-augmented Grace who is sent from the year 2042 to protect Dani from a time-traveling assassin. As for Reyes, she has said, “as a woman, we are serving other characters. I actually think ‘Terminator’ was the story of Sarah Connor, not John (Connor.)”
Shot under the hot Mexican sun, Hamilton is quoted as saying, “It was fierce; it was the hardest thing I have ever done. It was huge, overwhelming, spiritually, emotionally, mentally (not to mention physically)—it was hard.”
So, with Linda and the girls back in the loop, let’s see how the boys do.
Can they hold up on their end or is it hasta la vista, baby?
Stay tuned.
