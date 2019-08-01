People from all walks of life came in droves to attend the paddle-out ceremony honoring longtime Malibu resident Glen Kennedy on July 28 at Surfrider Beach.
A surfing legend, Kennedy was known for his surfing skills as well as his store, Kennedy Surf Shop, in Woodland Hills. He died from a stroke in early July.
A celebration of life ceremony was also held for Kennedy in Agoura Hills on the same day as the paddle out.
