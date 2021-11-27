Malibu High School Sharks boys’ junior varsity soccer began pre-season play last week with a 4-0 win over Buckley on Nov. 16. Goals were scored by Julian Tompkins, Dylan Goldberg, Lupo Corsini, and Hank Norby. Assists were by Boden Quittman and Nicky Ladesich, with a clean sheet by goalkeeper Julian Lescure. The JV team next takes on Oaks Christian on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The away game will begin at 4:30 p.m.
Malibu High School Sharks varsity soccer clinched its first pre-season win on Tuesday, Nov. 16, with a 3-1 victory over Buckley. Goals were scored by Hunter Shanahan, Lleyton Osborn, and Morgan Feig, with assists by Brian Perez, Phurit Saribut, and Lleyton Osborn. The varsity Sharks went on to tie Bishop Diego, 3-3, on Nov. 18, before falling to the Santa Clara Saints, 2-0, on Nov. 22. After a game on Tuesday, Nov. 23, the boys will next take on Oaks Christian on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6:15 p.m.
Malibu Boys U14 AYSO Extras earned first place in their section for the 2021 season, closing out regular season play with a 4-1 victory over Ventura on home turf at Malibu Bluffs Park on Saturday, Nov. 20. The boys will now go on to compete at regionals and plan to enter other tournaments as well.
Many teammates on the competitive Extras team have played together for four or more seasons. Players include: Kenyon Jones, Che Dean Ducille, Jackson Richmond, Tanner Kies, Stevie Clarke, Charley Jones, Daniel Geft, Wyatt Goldberg, Calvin Petkus, Nikau Webb, Remington Runyan, Junius Jones, Audyn Prior, and Henry Perse. The boys are coached by Liam Anderson.
