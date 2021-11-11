Malibu Boys U19 AYSO team finished its season undefeated and now heads to Bakersfield for the Section Cup. The boys were commended for exemplary sportsmanship during the season. Pictured, from left: Coach Sid Gunasekera, Travis Kies, Cameron Burke, Maximus O’brien, Derrick Leroy, Dylan Jaujon-Roche, Danner Rondell, Dylan Goldberg, Collin Mudd, Casey Kelly, Luke Levin, Takoda Moore, Matthew Tarnay, Coach Christopher Tarnay. Not Pictured: Morgan Feig, Hunter Shanahan, Leyton Osbourne, Leo Constantine, Walker Blake, Willem Kline
