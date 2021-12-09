Malibu High School boys’ varsity soccer fell in its recent matchup against Crossroads on Thursday, Dec. 2, by a score of 3-1. The Sharks were down, 2-0, before senior Luke Levin scored the sole point in the 60th minute, according to coach Ignacio Rodriguez.
“Junior goalkeeper Takoda Moore had to come out with an injury shortly thereafter and was replaced in goal by senior Danner Rondell, who came up with a huge save on penalty kick to kept the game close,” Rodriguez wrote. “Before the final whistle, Crossroads was able to add one more, making it 1-3 on the night.”
