Facing Guilt: How to do it and why it matters
Maybe, you said something that you regret to a child or friend. Perhaps, you feel guilt surrounding actions, such as cheating, that you engaged in when you were in a previous romantic relationship. It could also be that you're experiencing a form of guilt such as survivor's guilt, where you may not have done anything wrong, but you can't let go of the feelings of guilt you have surrounding an event, encounter, or experience. No matter what the cause is, guilt is painful, and many people struggle with facing it. Here’s how to face guilt head on and why doing so matters.
What Is Guilt?
First, let’s talk about what guilt actually means. Sometimes, it can be confused with shame or remorse, which may pair with guilt but aren’t the same thing. The APA dictionary defines guilt as "a self-conscious emotion characterized by a painful appraisal of having done (or thought) something that is wrong and often by a readiness to take action designed to undo or mitigate this wrong. It is distinct from shame, in which there is the additional strong fear of one's deeds being publicly exposed to judgment or ridicule." It's worth it to note that there are different kinds of guilt and that guilt can show up for a number of different reasons. Depending on the nature of the act or event you feel guilt surrounding, it'll be best addressed differently. Facing it matters regardless.
Why Does Facing Guilt Matter?
In short, facing guilt matters because it allows you to heal and move forward. Guilt is often placed into one of two categories: Adaptive guilt and maladaptive guilt. Adaptive guilt promotes responsibility and accountability, where maladaptive guilt generally indicates rumination and detrimental or negative thoughts without resolution. Some people also refer to adaptive guilt as healthy guilt or a healthy level of guilt while referring to maladaptive guilt as unhealthy guilt because it is excessive, unproductive, or both. A potentially unexpected consequence of guilt is that it can impact your mental and physical health, particularly if it's left unaddressed and is ongoing or maladaptive. Guilt can lead to trouble sleeping, muscle tension or body aches, and depression. When you learn to work through the guilt that's troubling you in a healthy way, it can help you improve your interpersonal relationships and support your mental health.
How To Face Guilt
Here are some steps to take to face guilt head-on:
● Identify why you feel guilty. When you're able to get introspective about why you feel guilty, you can be honest with yourself about what kind of guilt you're experiencing and how to address it.
● If applicable, modify your behavior. If there's a situation where you did something harmful or hurtful, changing your behavior and issuing an apology if appropriate is an important step, perhaps both for you and the other person or people involved. If it's a matter of maladaptive guilt, guilt for actions that aren't hurting anyone, or guilt surrounding something you didn't do (for example, survivor's guilt), working on thought reframe may be helpful.
● Process your feelings. Acknowledge your feelings of guilt without judgment and work on your thought processes surrounding them. If your guilt surrounds past behavior of some kind, remember that you cannot change the past and can only be the best person that you can moving forward.
Therapy can be incredibly helpful if you are facing guilt for any reason. Whether you're working through a past that you would like to move forward from or you are facing rumination and intrusive thoughts that you're having trouble moving past, talk therapy is a game-changer for many. Especially if you feel stuck or unable to move forward from the guilt you're experiencing, it is imperative to reach out.
Find A Therapist
Whether you're struggling with guilt, trauma, trouble in interpersonal relationships, life stressors, a mental health condition, or anything else that's on your mind, finding the right therapist can be a game-changer. There are a variety of different ways to find a therapist. You can ask your doctor for a referral, search the web, use an online therapist directory, contact your insurance company to see who they cover, or sign up for an online therapy platform like BetterHelp. All of the providers on the BetterHelp platform are licensed, and it's often more affordable than traditional in-person counseling or therapy is without insurance. Regardless of how you find a therapist or counselor, you deserve to find quality care, so don't hesitate to start the process today.
Marie Miguel -Author
Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health- related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression
