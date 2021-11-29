Local craftspeople, artisans, and vendors sold their wares at this year’s Malibu Shark Fund holiday boutique, a fundraiser that supports local schools. The all-day affair took place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. last Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Juan Cabrillo Elementary School campus and featured more than a dozen local merchants.
The Shark Fund, a local nonprofit run by parent volunteers, is now the sole fundraising entity supporting programming at all three of Malibu’s public school campuses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.