Hundreds of volunteers gathered Saturday to aid in re-growth efforts at Paramount Ranch, part of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area and one of the areas hit hard by the Woolsey Fire, which burned about 97,000 acres in 2018. The event, co-sponsored by The Malibu Foundation and Clarins, had the goal of planting 5,000 trees in one day, while also scattering thousands of more seeds in “seed bombs” prepared and distributed by volunteers. This was the second such volunteer effort organized to re-plant trees in the Santa Monica Mountains, with the last taking place prior to the pandemic in 2019. This year’s event added an additional focus on restoring Monarch butterfly habitat.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.