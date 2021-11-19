Dozens of delicate butterfies spread their wings and took flight out over the Santa Monica Mountains on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 14, all part of the Emily Shane Foundation’s annual Butterfly Magic charity event.
The foundation—created to honor the legacy of Malibuite Emily Shane, who was killed walking along Pacific Coast Highway in 2010—uses funds raised toward its SEA (Successful Educational Achievement) Program, which pairs struggling middle schoolers with tutors and mentors to help them succeed.
Michel and Ellen Shane, Emily’s parents and founders of the Emily Shane Foundation, were on hand at the event, which also featured live music, food, an auction and more.
