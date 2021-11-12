Best wishes and continued success to the new Malibu Times publishers Nic and Hayley Mattson. Also, best wishes to Arnold and Karen York as they pursue a new adventure in their lives. Indeed, the ‘pen has been passed’ to equally capable hands!
Herb Stark
