In response to the guest column “Nine years of opportunity” published July 1
“Never underestimate the power of a small group of committed people to change the world. In fact, it is the only thing that ever has.” —Margaret Mead
Mr. Novak asserted in the July 1 Malibu Times guest column that the various PDCSD [Point Dume Community Services District] proposals require dedicated “resources, financing and organizational capacity that are, without question, beyond the reach of PDCSD.” This assertion is simply wrong and factually inaccurate.
Funding is not beyond the reach of our beloved Malibu community, which has helped PDCSD in the past and will step up to help make Malibu better for all in the coming days, months and years.
The Malibu Foundation has confirmed an anonymous $200k donation for the Power of Hope project in coordination with PDCSD.
In the ‘80s, the PDCSD initial project at Malibu Elementary school was also funded by the community. The PDSCD removed the asphalt, planted trees and grass, and created a beautiful walking path for the community to enjoy. This past successful power of hope project is still enjoyed by our community on a daily basis.
On Sunday, July 4, thanks to the efforts and funding by PDCSD and other locals, we were able to come together and celebrate freedom and community at the 20th Annual Point Dume Parade and Picnic. This is another reason why the PDCSD is so beloved and needed and how it can step up to give our community services that are not being provided by the City of Malibu.
I hope Mr. Novak will reconsider his statement and recommendation to LAFCO [LA Local Agency Formation Commission] in light of this information. I also hope that the LAFCO representatives will vote on July 14 to allow the PDCSD to grow not only another garden of hope, but community, in the coming years.
Today, more than ever, we need to show what we can do when we work together as a community. Even though PDCSD is small, it is mighty, and it has the power and the resources to serve and make Point Dume and the world a bit better.
For more information and to see what you can do to help, please visit the PDCSD website at PDCSD.org. You can also email Mr. Novak directly at pnovak@lalafco.org.
Pamela Conley Ulich
