I try to keep my comments local to Malibu. We all have opinions on national and international issues, but we have enough problems to deal with here and the broader issues only serve to divide us. But I want to opine on COVID, since it affects each of us and there is so much misinformation. I come at this from a background of economics and statistical analysis.
First, Sharon and I got our vaccines early—I got up at 3 a.m. to register at a time when appointments were very difficult to get. I’m disappointed that the vaccine does not provide long lasting protection and, contrary to assurances, does not provide immunity from disease. It is now clear that protection declines substantially within several months of being jabbed. The bottom line: You can catch the disease and get sick even if vaccinated, though your chances of serious illness are reduced significantly compared to those with no antibodies.
Notice I did not say those unvaccinated. This is because those who have had COVID—who thus have natural immunity—are, according to a large-scale Israeli study, 27 times more protected from catching COVID than those fully vaccinated. Until this is acknowledged and incorporated into the government vaccine mandates, COVID policy will continue to be divisive, and politics, misinformation and conspiracies will proliferate. There are 15 separate studies that show natural immunity lasts far longer than vaccinations.
Secondly, there are real side effects. Some people will have a reaction more severe than a sore arm. While the chance for a bad reaction is small for most adults, for children the risk of serious side effects such as heart issues are much higher than the risk of the disease itself. Only .06 percent of deaths in the U.S. are among those ages 17 and under. The CDC statistics clearly show the risk of COVID significantly skews to older Americans. Ninety-five percent of the 643,858 COVID deaths (as of Sept. 8) in the U.S. are over 50 years of age. Ninety-two percent are over 65.
