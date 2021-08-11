In response to “Street Talk: “Street Talk: “What is your opinion of the new indoor mask mandate for LA County and Malibu?” published July 22
Excellent exposé by Julie Ellerton. She skillfully shines a light on some of our current political dysfunction.
I nominate her to ask all of the recall candidates for governor if they believe the 2020 election was stolen.
Julie, if I can help in any way with your new assignment, just let me know.
Paul Skophammer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.