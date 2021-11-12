Letter addressed to Friends of Malibu Urgent Care
I am always happy, ready and eager to support the doctors and nurses at the clinic, as they have addressed many of the Stoker family ailments over the past 20 years. We have been the beneficiaries of this outstanding quality care and the abundant kindness everyone has provided our family; we are grateful beyond measure.
Dr. Pike and Dr. Katz have been especially helpful, and I personally cannot express my thanks and praise adequately to the level of care I have received.
My mother in law, Joan Almond, was also very grateful for the care she received. Her last wishes included the attention of the community to support the urgent care center, as a sign of her dedication to the clinicians and staff at the facility.
We, of course, will carry on her loyalty toward the women and men who have displayed extreme care and kindness to everyone who has sought medical assistance at Malibu Urgent Care. Thanks also go to Helene Eisenberg. Her effort and energy provide much needed support by way of fundraising. Well done, Helene.
I am elated to receive a lovely thank you note via USPS, with an appropriate receipt for tax purposes, for my latest donation.
I must praise everyone once again, sending love and very best wishes to the fabulous Healers at Malibu Urgent Care.
Dermot McG. Stoker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.