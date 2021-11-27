We learn from history in a variety of ways. The history of humanity can be perceived through the prism of light vs. darkness. From this viewpoint, light is considered a metaphor. From its inception, the liberties that this magnificent country has offered its inhabitants have served as a great source of light to humanity. But, as we all know, her existence and light have endured struggles of “darkness” that persist to this day. Thus, the famous words, “Stand beside her and guide her through the night with the light from above,” which we pray and sing for.
The Festival of Lights, the holiday of Chanukah, starts this coming Sunday evening. The tale of Chanukah begins 2,161 years ago, when the tyrannical Assyrian Greek monarchy, which ruled the Holy Land at the time, endangered the human rights of her citizens and the religious liberties of the Jewish people by attempting to destroy the Torah and the Jewish way of life. The victory was sealed when the lights of the Menorah in the holy temple miraculously remained lit for eight days.
Kindling lights is how we observe Chanukah today. We start with one light and continue to add another for the next eight days. The human soul, the source of life within each of us, is compared to a candle. By growing in light from day to day, by increasing and magnifying the light of our wisdom through Torah study, and by always adding in acts of charity and kindness, we mimic the increasing lights of Chanukah.
We have gathered as a community for the past 27 years to light the Menorah, eat latkes, rejoice and share our lights with one another. This has been difficult to do for the past two years. This year, we are pleased that our annual Chanukah celebrations will take place throughout Malibu once again, and we invite the entire community to join us. Just as the Chanukah lights have weathered some of history’s darkest periods, her dazzling lights and message will undoubtedly shine in the midst of our current darkness.
Yes, we are battling with great darkness! However, you can’t battle darkness with force! Rather, we get to illuminate and transform the darkness in our part of the earth by each of us embracing our unique position as a candle. As a result, the world will be filled with genuine, selfless light and love.
Chabad of Malibu will be hosting online Menorah lightings through Chanukah. Please check our website jewishmalibu.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.