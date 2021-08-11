In response to the letter “A case for protecting ESHA” published July 22
First, thanks to Richard Mecagni for his letter in the July 22, 2021, issue of this publication concerning problems of camping and other uses in ESHAs. I noted another problem with the recent decision to permit such camping. I have done a moderate amount of camping and backpacking over the last several decades. Unlike the recent CCC decision, never is camping permitted closer than one hundred feet from a water course. The decision cuts that distance, which is inadequate anyway, in half, exacerbating potential pollution and other problems. There is no justification for this exception to the general rule.
Bill Sampson
