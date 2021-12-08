Row or wade? Should I hire a coyote smuggler with a boat? Or try to walk and swim across the Rio Grande River to get an abortion in Mexico? That will be the choice for pregnant women in Antediluvian America, Summer 2022.
The Supremes Court just finished its opening arguments yesterday. They were weighing the merits of a Mississippi law that ties the time at which a woman can have an abortion to the number of teeth remaining in the mouth of the local judge. Eg., if the local magistrate has 15 teeth left in their gums, abortion is illegal after 15 weeks.
Injustice Barrett, suggested that women would have no burden besides nine months of pregnancy, since orphanages everywhere would welcome white babies with open arms.
Injustice Kavanaugh suggested leaving the whole matter of women’s rights to states like Mississippi and Texas, bastions of critical thinking and a deep knowledge of the human condition.
In the end, America is returning to its 1865 stasis as a “ house divided against itself.”
Except this time, the warring factions of North vs. South cannot even agree that we are divided, or that we even live under the same roof.
Dan Berc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.