We in Malibu have our share of luminaries, but nobody shines any brighter than Dick Van Dyke. He is that rare combination of talent and heart. At the age of 95, Dick has been around a long time, and yet you can’t find anybody who has a bad word to say about him. Humble, generous and considerate, Dick Van Dyke is a national treasure.
He was recently honored at the Kennedy Center, and we in Malibu should follow suit—not in the future, but now! The city council should immediately select a building, playground, street or something else appropriate and name it after Dick. He can cut the ribbon and we Malibuites will be there to honor him and thank him for bringing smiles to our faces!
Burt Ross
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.