I encourage all Malibu residents interested in public safety and emergency preparedness to attend the public safety expo this Saturday, Oct. 2, at the City Hall parking lot (23825 Stuart Ranch Road) from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Several of our local emergency and public safety organizations such as the sheriff’s bomb squad, the K9 unit, the famous Malibu Search and Rescue Team, the LA County Animal Control ATV team as well as the all-volunteer Disaster Communications group, have agreed to participate. Those attending will be able to discuss emergency preparedness with these experts and observe demonstrations of their equipment. Further, attendees will have access to numerous vendors able to supply the gear needed to survive emergencies. And if that’s not enough, there will also be classes on crisis first aid. To learn more about the expo visit malibusafety.eventbrite.com. Don’t miss this unique opportunity.
Lester F Saft
