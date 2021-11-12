I am a regular reader of The Malibu Times and have occasionally written letters to the editor. The first section I read in every issue is Arnold York’s column “From the Publisher.” It is always clearly written, rational (that means I nearly always agree with him) and highly informative.
Last week (Nov. 4) Arnold said he was wondering “what comes next,” now that he and Karen have sold the newspaper. I hope Arnold continues writing for the Times.
Stephen Krashen
