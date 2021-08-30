In response to the letter “Why ask?” published Aug. 19
In response to my guest column “The Polio Vaccine,” Margeaux Albrecht wrote a letter to the editor wanting to know why I asked a waiter whether he had been vaccinated. She found it “incredibly creepy.” The “why” is easy to answer. I have close friends and relatives who suffer from a suppressed immune system, and before I invite them to a restaurant, I want to make sure I am not exposing them to an unsafe environment. As for “incredibly creepy,” having served in public life, I have been called far worse.
Burt Ross
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.