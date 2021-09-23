My name is Pawel Jankowiak and as a team member of Save California Solar Campaign and an owner of solar panels, I am writing to you to highlight the issue of solar energy in California. Solar energy helps people to save on energy while being environmentally-friendly at the same time. However, the three big utilities, PG&E, SDG&E and SoCal Edison are lobbying to make rooftop solar energy more expensive. This is especially severe for a working class and low-income communities that have invested in rooftop solar energy. It is shocking to think that in the 21st century, in such a democratic country like the U.S., people who use renewable energy technology are being “punished” for it. We must expand on and protect the policies that make solar energy accessible to Californians.
