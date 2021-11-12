I hope I’m not too late to tell Arnold and Karen York how much I looked forward to finding their paper in my mailbox every Thursday. and how much reading enjoyment it gave me.
Although I do not personally know them, I felt as though I did through reading their publisher’s letters. One recent one entitled “Why Is Everyone So Angry?” was so very easily understood and digested.
I really appreciated the fairness of their creation, such as including journalistic columns emanating from both the left and from the right, giving the reader a chance to understand opinions from both sides.
And I could always find a smile in the columns by Burt Ross—which I surely hope will continue to appear, as well as the word search puzzle that weekly woke up my brain.
I offer a hearty welcome to the new publishers and wish you all good things!
Hermine Hilton
