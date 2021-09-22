In response to “The incalculable loss of my father, Robert F. Kennedy” published Sept. 9
I can sympathize with Rory Kennedy’s words. What I can’t understand is if her father was that to her, when why wasn’t she present during the parole hearing? It baffles me. Obviously, she wasn’t or isn’t aware of our district attorney’s (George Gascon) agenda of not having a prosecuting attorney present. It’s a shame that this fact was not mentioned in her letter.
To Mr. William McCarthy, the constitutional rules for recall have been made by Democrats who rule Sacramento. Play by the rules of the game or change them.
