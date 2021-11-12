Letter addressed to Arnold and Karen York
Thank you for all you have contributed to our town for many years. When I moved to Malibu, I didn’t know one person in town. The Malibu Times was my window into learning about the people and events of the various areas of Malibu. I remember standing in front of Ralphs many years ago waiting to see if The Malibu Times endorsed me and there it was: your endorsement. That was a big deal.
We all know it is different in Malibu. Oh my, what we have all been through over the years. Yet the wonder and majesty of Malibu and the wonderful people and sense of community combine to make this a great place to live and raise a family. Both of you have been there on the front lines providing all of us with critical information during good times and bad times. We needed this information in order to be prepared and react.
I know you have been technically in the newspaper business, but you have been our lifeline as we dealt with issues in Malibu over the years. A simple thank you seems so inadequate to express my gratitude, but in this case those two words are filled with much appreciation and respect for all that you have done for the good folks of Malibu for so many years. I have no doubt The Malibu Times will continue to prosper under the leadership of Nic and Hayley Mattson, and I wish you all the best in the next chapter of your life, but you will be missed and please know that there is a town grateful for all you have done for us over the years. I wish you the best, my friends.
Andy Stern
