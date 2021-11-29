In response to the letter “Makes no sense” published Nov. 18
I’m no fan of public demonstrations, but I must applaud the freedom demonstrators for causing the following query from Yates: “Why would an employment-averse, pretend patriot with time on his hands, waving a faux (Trumper) American flag as a provocation, think that he can stand in front of my car at a stoplight?”
Gates is well known to The Malibu Times’ readers for his bigoted diatribes against those with whom he disagrees. Disagreement usually causes a visceral reaction from Yates, usually manifesting in a digital temper tantrum. So, kudos to the protesters.
As I said in my May 6 letter, “I am gladdened by the image of Yates sitting behind his computer screen in his underpants at 3 a.m., steam seeping from his ears, and blood from his... wherever. Sad!”
Otis Wang
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.