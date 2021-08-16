All of us count on our government officials to look to the future, to protect and serve us. We’ve experienced a previous water shortage years past that produced extreme measures. I saw this new one coming, so why didn’t Sacramento? They’ve raised our taxes for dubious reasons, but spent nothing in preparation for the impending years of drought. Mitigate California’s aqueduct water leakage and evaporation. Capture the Los Angeles River water on its way to the ocean. Start now. You’re already too late. Arizona has stored trillions of gallons of water in its aquifers.
Bob Helper
(0) comments
