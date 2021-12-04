In response to the letter “When bullies lose” published Nov. 25
Leave it to William McCarthy to blame Trump for the Waukesha terrorist attack. McCarthy’s tirade “When bullies lose” is disguised as an (equally foolish) attack on masculinity, but in reality, it is just the same old poorly reasoned TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) rant that Malibu Times readers have come to expect from McCarthy. Face it, William: Darrell Brooks is a thug. He slaughtered six innocent people and injured dozens more because he is evil and deranged. It had nothing to do with being a man. Billions of men live their lives every day without committing mass murder. I would also remind Mr. McCarthy that the terrorist Darrell Brooks is, like William, an anti-Trump fanatic.
I am a fan of free speech, and an even bigger fan of foolish speech (let the fools expose themselves for all to see), but the Times really should reconsider continuing to publish William McCarthy’s sick and bigoted letters to the editor that now appear on an almost weekly basis. Seriously, the fact that he felt compelled to reference Trump after this national tragedy is totally disgusting, and he should be ashamed of himself.
Clodus Mahomes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.