I join Arnold in sharing the news that after 34 years of publishing The Malibu Times, we are now “passing the pen” to Nic and Hayley Mattson, the new owners as of Nov. 1, 2021!
As we look forward to a busy and productive retirement, we are confident that we are leaving the paper in excellent hands as Hayley and Nic are smart, young, energetic, creative and as committed to community journalism as we have been.
Being the publishers of The Malibu Times has been an awesome journey, providing us with the opportunity to participate in our community in ways that we could not have imagined. However, while we will miss this direct link, be assured that we will continue to care and contribute in the years to come.
With immense gratitude for the support and loyalty of our wonderful staff and our clients, our vendors, our community partners, and, of course, our family and friends,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.