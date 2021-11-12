I would like to have commented on this, the third anniversary of the disastrous Woolsey Fire, that Malibu is well on to a gladdening recovery, aided by a dedicated City Hall displaying egalitarian initiative and empathy.
That, of course, is the impression the city’s self-serving bureaucracy and self-aggrandizing city council majority would like to have the public have, buoyed by a gratuitous propaganda effort, much in the cynical spirit of former city manager Reva Feldman and now her sinecured entourage.
But judging from recent comments echoing over time across the city, most residents are marking the anniversary of Woolsey with sighs of frustration and shrugs of disgruntlement.
Found particularly unctuous was the open letter in which the city bemoans the fire, the worst in its history with nearly 500 homes lost, and then lists all the things it is doing to aid the rebuilding and to encourage the community to be more prepared for the next disaster: the sum being if you read between the lines that you’re on your own, and if you evacuate, you do so at your own risk.
There have been no feet on the ground by city workers knocking on doors, organizing brigades or leading drills like the air raid wardens I remember did in my neighborhood in World War II, acting as volunteer firemen on alert and to aid first responders and the disabled and elderly.
Sitting at computers Zooming from distant homes or City Hall just doesn’t work as public service; the scripted mayoral pronouncements ring hollow.
Sam Hall Kaplan
