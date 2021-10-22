The touchy subject of abortion will always involve much discussion from both sides of opinion. Let’s start from a simple premise that when two people involve themselves in sexual intercourse, a pregnancy can result if no contraception is used (I exclude in-vitro, rape, surragacy). Now, I agree that any person has the “right” to their body; my question is: is not said person(s) RESPONSIBLE for their actions and thus [the] burden [and] consequences?
I always see poster boards of “my choice,” “my body,” “my right” but I fail to see (or ever hear) of the words “my responsibility.” We live in a time when we want convenience in our lives, but does anyone have the “right” to “burden” others for those consequences?
George Cardiel
